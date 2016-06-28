Dark Thirty News Taking Back The Night!

Do our pets come back to haunt us? 0

Popular Paranormal Experts Tell Stories of Pets and the Paranormal

“I was finishing up work in my office at the back of our apartment when I opened the door to exit and a cat sauntered inside. I saw it with my peripheral vision. The swagger was undeniable. I recognized the slightly arched back, the long tail sticking straight up in the air, curled at the end. A cat wandering into my office is an uncommon sight. Often, one or more of my cats curiously venture into my office to investigate, or hop on my lap to paw at the keyboard as I write or edit a video. When the door...

Earth-magnetic-field 0

Can Human’s Detect Earth’s Magnetic Fields?

A researcher in US has begun experiments to study human’s ability to detect the Earth’s magnetic fields. Geophysicist Joe Kirschvink from the California Institute of Technology based his hypothesis on how birds, insects, and some mammals seem to be able to use this sense to migrate and orient themselves with the world around them. Although Kirschvink has so far only presented the results of a very small trial involving 24 participants, he says that he has not only been able to identify it in humans for the first time, but that his results can be repeated and verified. Some scientists believe that the...

meteorite_1364717210_540x540 0

Mercury May Be Meteor Like

Geologists at MIT have traced part of Mercury’s cooling history and based on their findings have determined that the planet likely has the composition of a meteorite. Cecil and Ida Green Professor of Geology in MIT’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences, Timothy Grove says this new information on Mercury’s past is of interest for tracing Earth’s early formation. The team utilized data collected by NASA’s MESSENGER spacecraft, (The MErcury Surface, Space ENvironment, GEochemistry, and Ranging probe) which orbited Mercury between 2011 and 2015, and collected measurements of the planet’s chemical composition with each flyby. “It’s true of all planets that...

HST_in_orbit_620x400 0

NASA Extends Hubble Space Telescope Program And Streams Live Teleconference

As NASA promises to extend the science operations for its Hubble Space Telescope for an additional five years, tomorrow, they plan to not only provide a live stream of a major ground test at 10:05 a.m. EDT but will follow it up with a live media teleconference at 11 a.m. to discuss their initial assessment of the previous tests. NASA just confirmed a contract extension of $2.03 billion dollars, to cover the work necessary to continue the science program of the Hubble mission by the Space Telescope Science Institute until June 30th 2021. Hubble is expected to continue to provide valuable data...

teleportation 0

Human Teleportation To Become A Reality

The Russian federal government has just announced plans to invest 2.1 trillion dollars into a a two-year ‘National Technology Initiative’ and now scientists are preparing to introduce teleportation into our reality. In 2014, a Dutch group proved they could transfer the properties of one atom to another, teleporting’ the information over a distance of three meters, whilst other groups have used particles of light to transfer information over distances of over 62 miles, now Russian scientists hope to have developed the technology to transport humans by 2035. Alexander Galitsky, a prominent investor in the country’s technology sector said “It sounds fantastical...

DelFFi-Artist-Impression 0

Nano-Satellites To Be Launched Into Orbit By 2018

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson, may see his vision of launching nano-satellites into orbit by 2018 Sky and Space Global has announced signing a letter of intent with Virgin Galactic to use its vehicle LauncherOne to launch up to 200 nano-satellites into space within the next two years. Richard Branson, had previously committed to developing a commercial satellite-launching program, with LauncherOne, which launches from a Boeing 747, already in “advanced testing” and Sky and Space Global CEO Meir Moalem has said “Virgin Galactic is a truly global company with significant resources and support, and this agreement is the first step in what...

Unknown-2 0

Dark Thirty Radio Exclusive – Results From The Alien Cosmic Expo

The response from last weekends Alien Cosmic Expo has received an overwhelming response. Space enthusiasts from New Zealand, South Africa, and the United States were in attendance during the 3 day event that was held in Brantford, Ontario, which focused on one of the most significant events in Canadian UFO history. The first ever Canadian National Public Inquiry into UFOs was held, which covered UFO sighting reports, amazing government documents and Clinton’s remarks to release the US X-Files, to name only a few talking points. Several UFO experts presented their case in support of the UFO reality, the existence of extraterrestrials and...

Mars-Colnes-680113 0

NASA To Advance Bioengineering In A Big Way

NASA, in partnership with the nonprofit Methuselah Foundation’s New Organ Alliance, has announced a new competition with a $500,000 prize to be divided among the first three teams that successfully create thick, metabolically functional human vascularized organ tissue in a controlled laboratory environment, in an effort to advance the field of bioengineering. Steve Jurczyk, associate administrator for NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate in Washington said “The outcome of this challenge has the potential to revolutionize healthcare on Earth, and could become part of an important set of tools used to minimize the negative effects of deep space on our future explorers.” The vascularized, thick-tissue...

Canadian_flag+saucer 0

Canada Presses For Disclousure

This weekend, for the first time is Canadian history, a 3 day conference is taking place in Brantford Ontario, that highlights an open public examination and investigation of the truth behind the UFO reality. A HEARING ON ET DISCLOSURE will not only be a comprehensive public examination of the reality of the UFO phenomenon but it will reveal how the former Deputy Prime Minister of Canada and Minister of National Defence, The Hon. Paul Hellyer and six of the world’s foremost experts on unidentified flying objects plan to expose and bring to an end a decades-long governmental cover-up. The panel includes Winnipeg’s own...

NASA_Mars_Rover 0

New Mineral Discovery On Mars Forces Scientists To Reevaluate Its History

NASA’s Mars Science Laboratory rover, Curiosity, has detected significant amounts of a silica mineral called tridymite on the surface of Mars and the discovery has scientists stunned. This surprising find may now force scientists to rethink the volcanic history of Mars, as this new evidence suggests that the planet may have in fact once had explosive volcanoes that led to the presence of the mineral. NASA planetary scientist at Johnson and lead author of the paper, Richard Morris explains “On Earth, tridymite is formed at high temperatures in an explosive process called silicic volcanism. Mount St. Helens, the active volcano in Washington State,...

8-astronomersf 0

Wind Nebula Discovered Around Rare Ultra-Magnetic Neutron Star, A First

For the first time ever, astronomers have discovered a vast cloud of high-energy particles called a wind nebula around a rare ultra-magnetic neutron star. A neutron star is the crushed core of a massive star that ran out of fuel, collapsed under its own weight, and exploded as a supernova, which are the strongest magnets in the universe. After reviewing the discovery of a newly found nebula which surrounds a magnetar known as Swift J1834.9-0846, a team researcher George Younes, a postdoctoral researcher at George Washington University in Washington found an unusual lopsided glow about 15 light-years across centered on the magnetar.  ...

Ghost-7827 0

Juror Dismissed From Trial After Victim’s Ghost Appears To Her

Just one day into the multi-week trial, an unnamed female juror was granted dismissal due to the woman’s claims of being visited by the deceased victim in the case. Justice Glen Poelman received a letter from the juror which stated “I have a gift of being an intuitive and medium, and although I did not believe this gift would impact my ability to provide judgment on this case based solely on the facts presented before me in court … I am wrong.” The Court of Queen’s Bench judge, read the contents of the letter into the court record, which offered this explanation;...

