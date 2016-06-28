Popular Paranormal Experts Tell Stories of Pets and the Paranormal
“I was finishing up work in my office at the back of our apartment when I opened the door to exit and a cat sauntered inside. I saw it with my peripheral vision. The swagger was undeniable. I recognized the slightly arched back, the long tail sticking straight up in the air, curled at the end. A cat wandering into my office is an uncommon sight. Often, one or more of my cats curiously venture into my office to investigate, or hop on my lap to paw at the keyboard as I write or edit a video. When the door...