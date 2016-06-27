Dark Thirty Radio Exclusive – Results From The Alien Cosmic Expo

The response from last weekends Alien Cosmic Expo has received an overwhelming response.

Space enthusiasts from New Zealand, South Africa, and the United States were in attendance during the 3 day event that was held in Brantford, Ontario, which focused on one of the most significant events in Canadian UFO history.

The first ever Canadian National Public Inquiry into UFOs was held, which covered UFO sighting reports, amazing government documents and Clinton’s remarks to release the US X-Files, to name only a few talking points.

Several UFO experts presented their case in support of the UFO reality, the existence of extraterrestrials and what world governments, Pentagon, White House, NORAD and Vatican officials know about this issue then offered themselves for questioning regarding their testimony.

Grant Cameron, a Canadian UFO researcher specializing on what the Presidents know and the connection with pop music and ET consciousness, and event coordinator Bob Mitchell, a Canadian journalist and author of three UFO themed books as well as an executive with MUFON Canada join us tonight live on Dark Thirty Radio to discuss in detail all the exciting news from the conference as well as tips on how we can get involved to press forward for disclosure.

Source: ZLandCommunications AlienCosmicExpo

