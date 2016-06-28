NASA Extends Hubble Space Telescope Program And Streams Live Teleconference

As NASA promises to extend the science operations for its Hubble Space Telescope for an additional five years, tomorrow, they plan to not only provide a live stream of a major ground test at 10:05 a.m. EDT but will follow it up with a live media teleconference at 11 a.m. to discuss their initial assessment of the previous tests.

NASA just confirmed a contract extension of $2.03 billion dollars, to cover the work necessary to continue the science program of the Hubble mission by the Space Telescope Science Institute until June 30th 2021.

Hubble is expected to continue to provide valuable data into the 2020’s, and in 2018, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will be launched into space as the premier observatory of the next decade.

This contract extension covers the work necessary to continue the science program of the Hubble mission by the Space Telescope Science Institute. The support includes the products and services required to execute science system engineering, science ground system development, science operations, science research, grants management and public outreach support for Hubble and data archive support for missions in the Mikulski Archive for Space Telescopes.

Tomorrow morning, NASA will fire up their Space Launch System, the booster for the world’s most powerful rocket, which will power the agency’s astronauts on the journey to Mars, from the Orbital ATK Propulsion Systems’ test facilities in Promontory, Utah.

This is the last test for the booster until the first test flight of SLS with NASA’s Orion spacecraft, known as Exploration Mission-1 (EM-1), in late 2018.

NASA Television will air live coverage of the booster test June 28 beginning at 9:30 a.m. via a NASA Social event, followed by a live conference that will provide the latest updates and background on SLS and Exploration Mission-1.

Source: NASA NASA

